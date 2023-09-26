“Reach out to your agent,” Colorado Springs insurance provider speaks on navigating higher rates after storms drive them up

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado saw a series of damaging hail storms throughout summer. Now, insurance providers say home and vehicle owners will likely be seeing the consequences in their bills.

According to Veta Enright, a provider with Your Insurance Lady, rates are likely to increase, overall, by between 20-30% on average.

“Obviously, the cost of materials has gone up, labor has gone up,” Enright said.

Overall, costs have risen because of inflation, but she added the storms have created more impact. USAA told 11 News one bad storm isn’t usually enough to cause any sort of impact to rates, as many other factors are considered in those numbers. However, Enright said ongoing storms can create an environment in which insurers begin to charge more.

“In Colorado, especially on the Front Range, we have hail, we have rain, we have fire, so all of those things kind of come into play and insurance carriers take a look at that,” she said.

Enright also said she has seen more deductibles, as well as an unwillingness from providers to cover those who file them.

“It used to be three claims in five years and your insurance carrier would no longer want to insure you,” Enright said, “now, I’m hearing about insurance carriers dropping people after only filing one claim.”

It’s a problem one homeowner, Luis Reyes, said he’s noticed as well. He said he increased his deductible but still saw his rates go up.

“Yeah, I’m taking more deductible to lower it down, and it didn’t help at all, my insurance went up $500 last year,” he said.

Reyes also said repair costs have gone up. While he, himself, hasn’t had to repair much this year, he compared it to 2016, when he said he had $45,000 worth of home damage from storms.

According to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, 2016 was the most costly year on record for storm damage. They reported Colorado Springs as a city spending $352.8 million on repairs. Adjusted for inflation, that’s $445 million.

While the numbers aren’t in yet for 2023, Reyes said he doesn’t believe it’s worst than 2016, but he has still seen people spend a lot for repairs.

“Rates have gone up more than 2016,” Reyes said.

Enright said there are ways to lower those costs.

- Higher deductible: She said taking on a higher deductible and retaining more risk can lower rates significantly.

- Stay with your provider: According to Enright, providers will be less willing to cover someone who hops from provider to provider.

- Talk to your agent: Enright said talking with your agent can help avoid being dropped for filing a claim, as speaking with them directly can help you figure out whether you’ll be dropped. She also said they can help you find additional credits, such as loyalty credits, that can lower your bills.

- Bundle your policies: Enright said bundling home and auto can help keep your payments lower

Experts urge Colorado Springs residents to take steps toward lowering insurance rates

She also said it’s important to educate yourself on your policies, your options, and your rights when it comes to finding the lowest rates.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.