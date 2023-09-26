Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a barricade situation in Black Forest ended peacefully.

According to EPSO, a call came in at around 4:25 p.m. for a welfare check at a home neat Shoup Road and Milam, but when they arrived to the home, a man fired shots. The incident then became a barricade situation with the man and SWAT responded.

Officials said the man peacefully surrendered at around 7:30 p.m. and as of this article’s last update, he was in custody.

As of this article’s last update, the identity of the man in custody had not been released.

