Man in custody after barricade situation in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said a barricade situation in Black Forest ended peacefully.

According to EPSO, a call came in at around 4:25 p.m. for a welfare check at a home neat Shoup Road and Milam, but when they arrived to the home, a man fired shots. The incident then became a barricade situation with the man and SWAT responded.

Officials said the man peacefully surrendered at around 7:30 p.m. and as of this article’s last update, he was in custody.

As of this article’s last update, the identity of the man in custody had not been released.

