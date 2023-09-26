Man arrested after allegedly robbing multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs

A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs...
A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:59 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed multiple businesses in northeast Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Police said they first received reports of a robbery at a business near Austin Bluffs and Academy just after 3:30 p.m. Officials said the suspect demanded money and fled on foot, and when they arrived on scene, a second robbery was reported at a business near Austin Bluffs and Barnes, just down the road.

Undercover detectives near the scene on an unrelated call volunteered to assist the investigation, and they located a suspect matching the description back near Austin Bluffs and Academy.

Officers said the suspect, Orlando Thompson, tried to flee on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

As of this article’s last update, an image of Thompson was not available. As of Monday night, it appeared he was still being held in the El Paso County jail.

