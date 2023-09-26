Jury sworn in for trial of man accused of killing teen coworker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Twelve jurors and two alternates have been sworn in for the Joshua Johnson trial.

Johnson is pleading not guilty to killing his former coworker, Riley Whitelaw, last June at the Walgreens store where the two worked.

Jury selection lasted two days, and wrapped up around 5:45 Tuesday evening. The court day lasted past it’s usual end time for the sake of getting the jury seated.

Opening statements are expected on Wednesday.

