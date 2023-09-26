JPMorgan agrees to $75 million settlement with US Virgin Islands in lawsuit tied to Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.(Palm Beach Sheriffs Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man
Randy Castro, 22, was identified as the man who died after a crash east of downtown Colorado...
Man dead after crash east of downtown Colorado Springs identified
Powers/Palmer Park crash 9/25/2023
Major Colorado Springs road back open after suspected DUI crash took out lights
Here’s how you can order free, at-home covid testing kits starting Monday
1 shot in Colorado Springs Sunday night

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over accessing, sharing of his personal data
Colorado Children’s Hospital asking for blanket donations
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea