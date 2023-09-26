Ice Castles are returning to Colorado this winter after two season hiatus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in three years, Ice Castles are returning to Colorado this December. The frozen attraction will be in a new location in Cripple Creek.

The company behind the fan favorite Ice Castles confirmed in a news release Tuesday it will begin building the winter attraction as soon as late October or early November.

It will feature tunnels, caverns, towers, fountains, slides, and crawl spaces built entirely from icicles that are grown by professional ice artisans. LED lights will illuminate the castles at night. Construction will take the team of 20 ice artisans about eight weeks to complete.

“We are excited to be back in Colorado this winter,” Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird said in the announcement. “Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests.”

“Cripple Creek is ecstatic to host Ice Castles this year,” said Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth. “We are the perfect frozen destination during wintertime and are looking forward to a beautiful season with Ice Castles at the forefront.”

The attraction should remain open until early March if mother nature cooperates.

