Colorado Springs King Soopers to reopen after asbestos closure

A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in...
A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in June due to the discovery of asbestos in the store.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs King Soopers store announced a reopening date Tuesday, after closing back in June due to the discovery of asbestos in the store.

The King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock will reopen on November 1, according to a release from store communications officials.

Company representatives said they previously committed to keeping the store closed until they were fully confident all necessary precautions had been taken, and they now say they’re working on a “thorough” reopening plan including a timeline for employees and staff to return to the store.

In the release, representatives said they will continue to provide the community with resources like offering employees hours at other locations, offering customers free delivery services and operating a mobile pharmacy in the parking lot until the store reopens.

The store discovered the asbestos exposure over the summer during remodeling efforts.

