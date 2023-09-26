Colorado Children’s Hospital asking for blanket donations

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While fall temperatures haven’t quite hit Southern Colorado, hospitals always remain a little chilly. That’s why the Colorado Children’s Hospital is asking the community to donate handmade or store bought blankets.

“We try to provide a blanket to every patient that’s admitted to our hospital. We try to make their bed with a comfort item of a blanket, maybe a stuffed animal. It’s one of our most impactful donations that really make a patient feel at home,” said Melissa Platt, volunteer coordinator at the Colorado Children’s Hospital. “A blanket donation has been one of our greatest donations since 2019 when the hospital first opened. We take those all year-round. It’s not just a seasonal donation, we take them all year-round. it can be a little chilly sometimes in a hospital.”

The hospital is looking for hand tied fleece blankets, quilts, or store bought throw blankets. They will not accept knitted or crochet blankets as those don’t usually survive the commercial wash all donated blankets are put through before being gifted to a patient.

For more information on how to donate and what you can give other than blankets, click here.

