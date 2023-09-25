Pueblo Police ramp up security for Chile and Frijoles Festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 150 thousand people came down to southern Colorado to celebrate a 29-year tradition- the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. With the weekend bringing in so many Pueblo Police say they have to step up their patrols to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

“Part of it is this foot patrol like we’re doing right now kind of the old schools stuff and we are doing some technology too little new and little old technique to kind of keep the place safe,” Sergeant Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said.

With hundreds of vendors and hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to downtown Pueblo the Pueblo Police Department say they have to be on high alert, patroling the streets of the festival.

“I think people are coming here coming here for the food and the entertainment in the fun and it will be like they can’t have a little too much fun and let it get carried away,” Ortega said.

Every year people from all over the country flock to the southern Colorado city to enjoy all the festival has to offer.

“If you like green chili, which muscle Colorado does this is the place to be if you’re not here you’re missing out,” Colorado Springs resident Dickie Wood said.

“It’s festive good music, good people everyone is it a happy festive mood,” Mario Madrid with Cornmaster’s said.

This department ensured a safe weekend for the visitors by using both plain-clothed and uniformed officers to get as many eyes on the events and crowds as possible- without drawing too much attention.

“My goal right now is to be a presence and I get around as much as I can,” Ortega said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.