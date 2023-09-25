Pueblo Police ramp up security for Chile and Frijoles Festival

More than 150 thousand people came down to southern Colorado to celebrate a 29-year tradition- the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival.
By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 150 thousand people came down to southern Colorado to celebrate a 29-year tradition- the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. With the weekend bringing in so many Pueblo Police say they have to step up their patrols to make sure the festival goes off without a hitch.

“Part of it is this foot patrol like we’re doing right now kind of the old schools stuff and we are doing some technology too little new and little old technique to kind of keep the place safe,” Sergeant Franklyn Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department said.

With hundreds of vendors and hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to downtown Pueblo the Pueblo Police Department say they have to be on high alert, patroling the streets of the festival.

“I think people are coming here coming here for the food and the entertainment in the fun and it will be like they can’t have a little too much fun and let it get carried away,” Ortega said.

Every year people from all over the country flock to the southern Colorado city to enjoy all the festival has to offer.

“If you like green chili, which muscle Colorado does this is the place to be if you’re not here you’re missing out,” Colorado Springs resident Dickie Wood said.

“It’s festive good music, good people everyone is it a happy festive mood,” Mario Madrid with Cornmaster’s said.

This department ensured a safe weekend for the visitors by using both plain-clothed and uniformed officers to get as many eyes on the events and crowds as possible- without drawing too much attention.

“My goal right now is to be a presence and I get around as much as I can,” Ortega said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiowa County Sheriff's Office badge.
Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered
Police tell 11 News during their investigation, it revealed the incident started when the...
Hit-and-run suspect in custody, caused major crash on Woodmen and Rangewood
One person was seriously hurt after two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25...
Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, person of interest in custody

Latest News

More than 150 thousand people came down to southern Colorado to celebrate a 29-year tradition-...
Pueblo Police ramp up security for Chile and Frijoles Festival
Warming up next week!
Warmer into next week
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
WATCH: One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
One person was seriously hurt after two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs