Man dead after crash east of downtown Colorado Springs identified

Randy Castro, 22, was identified as the man who died after a crash east of downtown Colorado...
Randy Castro, 22, was identified as the man who died after a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs that happened on September 17.(Colorado Springs Police Department / Victim's Family)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs identified the victim of a deadly crash Monday as they say another passenger from the vehicle continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on September 17 near East Platte and North Prospect, east of Downtown Colorado Springs. One vehicle was involved in the crash, and all three of the people in the car were transported from the scene to the hospital. One of the passengers later died from his injuries.

That passenger was identified as Randy Castro, 22. His photo is visible at the top of this article. According to police, the other passenger is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing. This is the 33rd deadly crash in the city in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously hurt after two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Kiowa County Sheriff's Office badge.
Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Broncos give up 70 points to the Dolphins
Broncos give up most points in Franchise history, lose to Miami 70-20 to fall to 0-3
Powers/Palmer Park crash 9/25/2023
Major Colorado Springs road back open after suspected DUI crash took out lights

Latest News

Warmer temperatures ahead!
Nice Monday
9.25.23
Pleasant week
Here’s how you can order free, at-home covid testing kits starting Monday
1 shot in Colorado Springs Sunday night