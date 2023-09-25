Man dead after crash east of downtown Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs identified the victim of a deadly crash Monday as they say another passenger from the vehicle continues to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on September 17 near East Platte and North Prospect, east of Downtown Colorado Springs. One vehicle was involved in the crash, and all three of the people in the car were transported from the scene to the hospital. One of the passengers later died from his injuries.

That passenger was identified as Randy Castro, 22. His photo is visible at the top of this article. According to police, the other passenger is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Police said speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing. This is the 33rd deadly crash in the city in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.