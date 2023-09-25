Major Colorado Springs road closed after suspected DUI crash took out lights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major road is currently closed after a serious crash.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department tweeted about a serious traffic crash at Powers and Palmer Park. The intersection is currently closed in all four-directions while traffic lights are repaired.

Police tell 11 News a suspected DUI driver took out lights at the intersection. The driver was taken to the hospital.

We will update this article as we learn more.

UPDATE: Powers / Palmer Park Bl is closed in all 4 directions while traffic lights are repaired due to a traffic accident. Could be another 2 hours. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.