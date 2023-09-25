Jury selection underway in Colorado Springs Walgreens murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jury selection is underway in the trial for a man accused of killing his teen coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens in June 2022.

Last November, Joshua Johnson pleaded not guilty to the murder of Riley Whitelaw.

Click here for more information on the Riley I. Whitelaw Memorial Fund, an organization created in Riley’s honor.

On Monday, jury selection began for Johnson’s trial with dozens of community members coming to the El Paso County courthouse. Judge Eric Bentley has already dismissed several people, and a new group of potential jurors comes in Tuesday. The judge says, he is trying to have a jury selected by the end of Tuesday to keep the trial on it’s scheduled timeline of two weeks total.

The judge also is not allowing audio to be broadcast from the trial. That means news outlets do not have permission to air any direct statements made by witnesses while on the stand. Pieces of evidence shown in court are also not allowed to be broadcast.

14 jurors are being selected, including two alternates.

Johnson wore a sports coat and dress pants in court for jury selection Monday, which is the first time he has been seen in court not wearing jail clothes since his arrest last June.

29-year-old Johnson faces first degree murder in the death of his 17-year-old coworker.

Whilelaw’s body was reportedly found in the break room of the Walgreens the two worked at, off Vindicator and Centennial, with 42 stab wounds.

Court papers say Whitelaw had told management about Johnson making advances toward her and making her feel uncomfortable.

Johnson was arrested by state troopers hours after the alleged crime nearly 100 miles south of Colorado Springs, walking along I-25. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole as the maximum penalty if convicted of first degree murder.

Opening statements are likely to happen on Wednesday, but that is subject to change based on when the jury is sworn in.

