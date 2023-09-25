Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs after woman tells police she shot man

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide after locating a body early Monday morning after a woman called to report that she had shot a man and left the scene.

According to police, they received a report of a shooting just after 1:15 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Woodmen and Union. The caller told police she was about to be attacked by a man she had just met, so she shot him before leaving the scene.

Police met the reporting party at a local hospital where she gave them more information, and they located a deceased male in the apartment parking lot soon after. The woman was interviewed and released pending further investigation.

As of this article’s last update, police had not publicly identified the deceased male.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

