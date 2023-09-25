Here’s how you can order free, at-home covid testing kits starting Monday

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:50 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Beginning Monday, September 25, every U.S. household can again place an order to receive four more free COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their home, as the Biden Administration is anticipating an increase in infections over the fall and winter.

Go to covidtests.gov and click on the blue “Order Free At-Home Tests” button. From there, you will enter your information to USPS, where it will show you owe $0 to order. Once ordered, those kits will be shipped starting Monday, October 2nd. Officials say shipping would not be directly affected by the potential government shutdown.

The tests available for order:

  • Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
  • Can be taken at home or other locations. Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
  • Can be used for testing whether you have COVID-19 symptoms or not
  • Can be used for testing whether you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines or not.
  • Are also referred to as self-tests or over the counter (OTC) tests

