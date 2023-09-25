2 brothers arrested in Pueblo after allegedly holding teens against their will

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two brothers were arrested Friday in Pueblo on several charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, after allegedly holding two teenagers in a home against their will.

According to police, the teens escaped from a home on Taylor Avenue and called law enforcement, telling officers Elyjah Cancino, 20, and Ernest Cancino-Vigil, 31, had kept them at the house and not let them leave.

One of the teens escaped a day before the other, and police said they learned Cancino forced the other teen to accompany him to look for the one who had escaped. The second teen escaped at this time. According to police, they were told another person inside the house reported being sexually assaulted by Cancino-Vigil when Cancino and the teen had left.

Police said they responded to the house and several people came out, including Cancino, who was taken into custody without incident. Officers said Cancino-Vigil refused to come out of the house, as did others inside. The Pueblo Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams then responded, and eventually, Cancino-Vigil exited the house and was taken into custody without incident. The other adults eventually came out of the home as well.

Cancino and Cancino-Vigil were both booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

Both brothers will have their first court appearances on Thursday afternoon. Cancino is being held on a $30,000 bond, while Cancino-Vigil is baing held on a $55,000 bond.

