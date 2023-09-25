1 shot in Colorado Springs Sunday night
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Circle and Janitell for a shooting. Officers found a man shot in the leg who was taken to the hospital.
The victim told officers the shooting happened at a different location and was shot with a “silver AK rifle.”
No suspect has been arrested as of Monday morning. We will keep you updated as we learn more.
