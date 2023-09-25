1 shot in Colorado Springs Sunday night

(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Circle and Janitell for a shooting. Officers found a man shot in the leg who was taken to the hospital.

The victim told officers the shooting happened at a different location and was shot with a “silver AK rifle.”

No suspect has been arrested as of Monday morning. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was seriously hurt after two vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.
One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs
Kiowa County Sheriff's Office badge.
Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
Broncos give up 70 points to the Dolphins
Broncos give up most points in Franchise history, lose to Miami 70-20 to fall to 0-3
The scene on Kelly Johnson Boulevard on Sept. 24, 2023.
2 injured after Fort Carson soldier’s gun goes off in car

Latest News

Here’s how you can order free, at-home covid testing kits starting Monday
Powers/Palmer Park crash 9/25/2023
Major Colorado Springs road closed after suspected DUI crash took out lights
Warming up next week!
Nice Monday
Pueblo Police ramp up security for Chile and Frijoles festival
Pueblo Police ramp up security for Chile and Frijoles Festival