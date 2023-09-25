1 shot in Colorado Springs Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Circle and Janitell for a shooting. Officers found a man shot in the leg who was taken to the hospital.

The victim told officers the shooting happened at a different location and was shot with a “silver AK rifle.”

No suspect has been arrested as of Monday morning. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

