One seriously hurt after crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is seriously injured after a crash that left lanes of a bust road closed Sunday afternoon.

It happened at Union and Lexington, according to Colorado Springs police. That’s near Rampart High School.

According to a sergeant on scene, the crash involved a sedan and an SUV. They said one was heading northbound on Union and the other was heading west on Lexington when they collided in the intersection.

One person from the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while everyone else was taken to another hospital as a precaution. So far, they have not said whether everyone else might be hurt, but they did tell our crews on scene that if anyone else was hurt, they were minor injuries.

They added the sedan had two people in it and the SUV had four.

Police said they are set to open the intersection around 5:30.

So far, the cause of the crash and whether anyone might be facing charges has not been released.

This is developing and we will update this article as we get more information.

