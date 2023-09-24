2 injured after Fort Carson soldier’s gun goes off in car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two soldiers were injured overnight after one of the men accidentally fired his weapon while taking his firearm apart.

According to police, the soldiers were sitting in the back seat of a parked car on Kelly Johnson Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when the gun went off.

“One party admitted to attempting to dissemble his firearm, accidentally shooting himself through the hand and the bullet traveled into his friend’s leg,” a CSPD lieutenant said.

Both men were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover. Police say they’re both assigned to Fort Carson.

It’s unclear if anyone will be cited in the incident.

