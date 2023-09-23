Trial to start on Monday for Walgreens murder suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a Southern Colorado man accused of killing a co-worker inside a local Walgreens store begins on Monday. In three days, prosecutors and defense attorneys will select 12 people to decide whether or not Joshua Johnson is guilty of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw.

For some, 11 News’s coverage of the trial may look different. The judge in the case has ruled that 11 News, or any media outlet, will not be able to broadcast or live stream any sound from inside the courtroom. The court’s live stream will also be closely monitored.

This case grabbed the community’s attention from the very beginning. In June of 2022, Colorado Springs Police responded to the Walgreens at Centennial and Vindicator, after arrest papers for Johnson say Whitelaw was found dead inside the store’s break room.

Officers arrested Johnson, another Walgreens employee, the next day. His face was allegedly covered in scratches according to arrest papers obtained by 11 News.

Those documents also say that a year before her death, Whitelaw reportedly told store managers that Johnson was making her feel uncomfortable and making unwanted advances.

On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys debated over which crime scene and autopsy photos should be shown in court and which should not.

The judge told both councils that he will be making rulings about which photos will be shown, adding that they are some of the worst pictures he has seen during his career.

Johnson has been at the El Paso County Jail since his arrest on a $10 million bond. He does face the possibility of life if prison without parole if he is found guilty.

Jury selections start Monday.

