Police investigating homicide in Pueblo, person of interest in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in southern Colorado are investigating a homicide in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police say they first received the report of shots fired on East 4th Street around 11:12 p.m. Thursday. Police say when they arrived, they found a dead man’s body lying on the ground. Police say it appeared the man had been shot. After detectives investigated this shooting, they determined it to be a homicide.

Police say they do have a person of interest in custody for other related charges. However, they have not been arrested for the homicide at the time. The man that was killed will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

