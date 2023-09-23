Police investigate potential armed robbery at Colorado Springs Subway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a potential armed robbery at a Colorado Springs Subway.

Police say they first got the call of a robbery with a weapon at the Subway on North Circle Drive around 9:41 p.m. Friday. Officers determined that a man entered the restaurant and demanded money. Police say he may have been armed with a gun.

Police say the victims complied with the suspect’s demands and the suspect fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident. Officers completed an area search but did not find the suspect.

