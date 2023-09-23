Local farmer produces chiles for Pueblo Festival despite troubles throughout the year

The Owners of Musso Farms tell 11 News, the wet and cooler spring season pushed them back but didn’t stop them. They say, they prepped the entire year for this so they are ready.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are making their way to Pueblo for the Chile and Frijoles Festival.

This is an event KKTV sponsors every year. Over the next three days, you can expect live entertainment, hundreds of vendors and of course, chile.

To get ready the Chile Festival, first, they pick them from their fields. Then, they take the hundreds of bushels and put them in these cages to roast. It roasts at 950 degrees for up to ten minutes. Once it’s done, they let them cool off, bag them then sell them.

Musso Farms attends Chile Fest every year but with how busy their farm gets, a majority of their chile sells at the farm.

’We stay here at our farm,” said Rocky Musso, Farmer, Musso Farms. “A cousin of ours goes down there and sells chile. It’s just too hard for us to leave. We are way too busy here. We sell the majority of our stuff over here at this farm.

For the full details on Chile and Frijoles Festival, click here.

