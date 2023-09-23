“It’s the best ever it’s honestly the best weekend of my year” Pueblo vendor back for their eighth year at Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Over 200 vendors are lining the streets of downtown Pueblo one 11 News spoke with says her entire family has been benefiting from the event for the last eight years.

”Economically it benefits myself and my children also my family everyone that working here is employed by me and is blood-related,” owner of Hermanos Tortillas Leslie Trevizo said.

For people like Trevizo, the Chile and Frijoles Festival has become a family tradition spanning generations. Hundreds of vendors come together to celebrate Pueblo’s agriculture and community.

Officials estimate the weekend will bring in $4,000,000 for the area.

“We are having a spicy party with 150,000 of our closest friends a little thing called the Chili Frijole Festival,” Vice President for the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce Donielle Ktizman said.

Crowds come to celebrate the city’s biggest festival. 150,000 people are expected to be on the streets over the course of the weekend. Trevizo tells 11 News she has been coming to the annual celebration since she was a kid.

“This is Pueblo Chile,” Trevizo said. “We are celebrating what Pueblo is known for.”

Now she approaches the festival from a different angle, supporting her family. She says out of all of the events where these homemade tortilla chile wraps are served.. This one is the most profitable.

“It’s the best ever it’s honestly the best weekend of my year,” Trevizo said.

