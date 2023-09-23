GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing children alert issued 9/22/23.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 2 missing kids in the Colorado Springs area
Fire near El Paso and Fillmore 9/21/23
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs gas station under investigation
Deadly hit and run Fountain and Murray 9/21/23
Deadly hit and run under investigation in Colorado Springs
Kiowa County Sheriff's Office badge.
Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday
Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
FFC vs, Doherty
Friday Night Endzone: Week Five
Pueblo vendor comes back to Chile Frijoles Festival for the 8th year
“It’s the best ever it’s honestly the best weekend of my year” Pueblo vendor back for their eighth year at Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival