Friday Night Endzone: Week Five

Watch Friday Night action from week five in the Colorado High School football season
FFC vs, Doherty
By Corey Rholdon and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Falcon vs. Lewis-Palmer
Southern Colorado high school football highlights - FFC vs. Doherty
Southern Colorado football highlights - Discovery Canyon vs. Pueblo Centennial
Southern Colorado football highlights - Palmer vs. Centaurus
Southern Colorado football highlights - Pueblo West vs Far Northeast
Southern Colorado football highlights: Pueblo South vs. Pueblo East
Colorado high school football highlights: Pueblo Central vs. County
Southern Colorado high school football highlights - Coronado vs. Air Academy
Southern Colorado football highlights: Rampart vs. Heritage
Southern Colorado football highlights - TCA Sand Creek

