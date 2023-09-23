Arrest papers obtained for former Colorado deputy district attorney accused of child sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News obtained a redacted copy of the arrest papers for David McConkie on Friday, which detail the allegations against the former deputy district attorney for El Paso and Teller counties.

David McConkie is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse, a felony.

The lawyer who was defending McConkie as of September 15th, Joshua Tolini, now tells 11 News he no longer represents McConkie. Tolini would not comment on why he is no longer working McConkie’s case, and says he filed a motion to seal McConkie’s arrest affidavit in mid September. Tolini provided a copy of the motion, but 11 News had already received the redacted arrest affidavit through a standard records request with El Paso County courts.

The arrest papers detail accusations of assault from one victim over several years, from infancy lasting at least until that victim was a pre-teen.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told investigators about repeated inappropriate touching by McConkie, which persisted at times when the victim says they asked him to stop. The same documents state, the victim told investigators some of the abuse happened when they would sleep next to McConkie up until the age of 11 or 12. Also mentioned in the same papers, the victim reported forceful kissing and hugging by McConkie.

One of the people interviewed by investigators and mentioned in the arrest affidavit has ties to a church, according to the documents. That person told investigators McConkie allegedly confessed in 2008, and that it was, “normal for members of the church to confess to wrongdoings.”

McConkie reportedly said on a recorded phone call, some of the actions he’s accused of were accidental. Again, this is all according to arrest papers.

McConkie served as Deputy District Attorney in Colorado’s 4th Judicial District from 2008 to 2011. He went on to private practice, but the firm he was with told us they recently cut ties with McConkie.

McConkie is next due in court Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Given the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News is choosing to share the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids, which is available 24/7.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.