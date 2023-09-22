Sexually violent predator registered at a Colorado Springs address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is alerting the public to a sexually violent predator registering a new address.

Cole Ubert is registered to live at 5 W. Las Vegas St. in Colorado Springs, a homeless shelter in the downtown area. He was convicted of multiple charges including sex assault, sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sexual assault on a child.

Anyone with questions about these notifications can visit this website for more information.

The full news release from CSPD is below:

In accordance with Colorado law the Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community that Cole Cameron Ubert who will be on supervised release, parole, has changed his address within the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction. Ubert is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by Colorado Courts. Accordingly, the Colorado Springs Police Department has made “community notification” as required by law and undertaken the following tasks, among others:

Notified the Division of Criminal Justice’s Sex Offender Management Board (SOMB) Notification Team.

Reviewed and confirmed Ubert’s residence, employment, access to vehicles, legal status, and past crimes.

Made notifications to neighbors and businesses deemed to be in the immediate area.

Briefed patrol personnel on Ubert’s status, history, appearance, residence, employment and vehicles.

Notified surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Provided an online video that describes the SVP community notification process, SVP information and additional resources for the community.

Online SVP Community Notification video at: www.coloradosprings.gov . Click on Public Safety then click on Police.

The Police Department will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Ubert registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Ubert’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault – Submit Force/Threat, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Attempted Sexual Assault on a child, and Sexual Assault Overcome Victim’s Will in 2017 out of El Paso County Colorado

Ubert is registered at 5 W Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs. He is described as a white male, 5′9″, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Ubert is one of twenty-two (21) “Sexually Violent Predators” currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department who reside in this community. The Colorado Springs Police Department takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on insuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672.

