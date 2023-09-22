Post Malone donates signed guitar to raise money for veterans to take Honor Flight

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.
Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for a nonprofit helping veterans.(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (Gray News) - A famous Utah resident is pitching in to help a program that honors veterans.

Post Malone has donated a signed guitar to help raise money for the Utah Honor Flight Program.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department shared a photo of Malone with his signed acoustic guitar on Thursday.

According to the nonprofit organization, an Honor Flight is dedicated to transporting as many U.S. military veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials of the respective war they fought in at no cost.

The money raised will benefit the Utah Honor Flight Program, the police department said.

At the last update, Malone’s guitar had fetched a $4,000 bid with open bidding continuing until Oct. 18.

Those interested in placing a bid can email CHPDCharity@ch.utah.gov.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school
Hazmat situation in Colorado Springs 9/20/23
Suspicious powder brought to Colorado Springs substation was cocaine
Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal carjacking in the 7400 block of Harvard Avenue on...
Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted
An 11 News employee saw the arrest as it was unfolding on Sept. 19, 2023.
Man accused of trying to kidnap child and exposing himself in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire near El Paso and Fillmore 9/21/23
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs gas station under investigation

Latest News

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
As recovery efforts continue in central Florida following Hurricane Idalia, those aiding in...
‘It’s going to be such a long haul’: 3 weeks after Hurricane Idalia, Southern Colorado volunteer says recovery efforts continue in hardest hit areas
WATCH: 3 weeks after Hurricane Idalia, Southern Colorado volunteer says recovery efforts continue
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios spend second full day in negotiations