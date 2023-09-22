MISSING: Statewide alert issued for 2 missing kids in the Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Friday for two missing children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out the alert as part of their “Missing Indigenous Person” program. Raelicia Francheschi, 10, and Nelson Francheschi, 13, are reportedly missing. Details on when or where they were last seen were not shared in the alert. The two are part of the Sioux Tribe.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

