Kidney transplant inspires Colorado Springs man to keep paying it forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For Gordon Heuser, every day for the last 10 years is a gift from his brother.

“My brother was kind enough and loving enough to take that two or three weeks out of his life to give me the rest of my life.”

His big brother stepped up after Gordon suddenly and shockingly found himself facing a fatal disease.

“Over the years, I thought I was very healthy. I’ve been doing marathons, I was running a lot, I hiked, skied, was really, really active, but then in the summer of 2012, I started feeling rundown, tired, chronic fatigue. I had first thought it was due to just the work and the stress of being a lawyer and running the business and things like that.”

Instead, he was stunned to learn that not only did he have kidney disease -- he was in end-stage renal failure. His reality changed in the seconds it took the doctor to get those words out.

“I didn’t even know the ramifications of in stage renal disease because I wasn’t educated on it. I knew nothing about it. And when I went to the hospital, they said not only are you an end stage renal you’re going to have to go on dialysis right now.”

Lindsey: “So you went from relatively healthy, just thinking something was off...”

Gordon: “Right to dialysis. It was stunning to say the least.”

And that was the life he was now facing -- hooked to dialysis machines, a shortened lifespan -- unless he got a new kidney.

“I lucked out. My brother was a really good match and he was in great health, so he was able to donate that kidney. My daughter also stepped up, and she was a match,” Gordon said.

Because there are not enough available organs for those needing them, the waiting time for Coloradans on the Kidney Transplant Waitlist is four to five years -- time many patients don’t have. And family members are not always matches -- hence why it is so critical more people sign up to be organ donors.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, because I got a transplant within a year. ... Be that person who saves a life. Be that person who gives someone an extra 30, 40, 50 years of life.”

“I can still remember waking up after the anesthesia and knowing something good had just happened!” he said of coming out of the procedure. And literally within a day or two, I felt my energy coming back. I was back to running within four or five weeks of the transplant. It really is a miracle, a true miracle.”

And for anyone out there curious or concerned about the recovery time for organ donors:

Lindsey: “I mean, your brother, he’s what, mid- to late-60s?”

Gordon: “He’s now 68.”

Lindsey: “Doing 70-mile bike rides as an organ donor!”

Gordon: “As an organ donor! One kidney! He’s working on one kidney! But, you know, he’s got great health.”

Gordon says other than some soreness, his brother went back to his normal life and the things he loves to do within a couple of weeks.

“Statistics show if you give a kidney, there’s really no diminution of life expectancy; that is, they will live out their normal life expectancy. They can do everything that they did before, they don’t have to cut back on any of the things they enjoy.”

Gordon has never forgotten how fortunate he was -- or how too many others in his shoes don’t get that same happy ending.

He has used these extra years he has been given to join the fight against kidney disease.

“I knew nothing about kidney health until I got sick, and now I am very involved in the National Kidney Foundation and specifically the Kidney Walk right here in Colorado Springs. It’s a great way to raise money to help people who have kidney failure -- to spread awareness about kidney disease, because 1 out of 3 people in America are going to be affected by kidney disease, and it’s around us.

“Some of us ... some people watching this may have kidney disease and may not know it. They may be like me and going through like not even thinking about it. But if I had known what it was, if I had been educated about it, I probably would have gone in much sooner and gotten tested. My nephrologist has told me, ‘Gee, if we’d gotten this sooner, we could have slowed this down and maybe prevented what happened to you.”

His law firm, Heuser & Heuser, shares that passion. Every year, the firm is one of the top fundraising teams for the Southern Colorado Kidney Walk.

“Over a several month time period -- because we usually start in March or April and we go all the way through to September when the Kidney Walk is -- we raise several thousands of dollars for the National Kidney Foundation. A good thing to raise money for!”

Gordon wants to help spare others from what happened to him. He also wants to pay it forward.

“It’s a great way to raise money to help people who have kidney failure, to spread awareness about kidney disease. To me, it’s giving back to the kidney community. They were first there to help me when I had kidney disease.”

All funds raised stay local!

“The best thing about the Kidney Walk here in Colorado Springs is the money that’s raised here, it’s going to stay here locally. It’s going to help your friends, your neighbors, and especially your family. And those resources are going to be there for you or someone you love down the road if they turn up having kidney disease.”

But his biggest goal:

“Hopefully in the next five to 10 years, we can put the national kidney foundation out of business because kidney disease will be cured!”

Now, you don’t have to be a donor or recipient to enjoy the walk!

- Walk is Sunday, Sept. 24 at Memorial Park

- Festivities start at 8:30 a.m., walk starts at 10 a.m.

- You can walk as many or as few laps as you want, or just come out for support!

- Donations are optional, but go towards research, patient services, professional education, public health education, and community services. Kidney disease is more common than many realize, and most people will know someone in their lifetime affected by this disease.

- Click here for more info on the Southern Colorado Kidney Walk!

