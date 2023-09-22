‘It’s going to be such a long haul’: 3 weeks after Hurricane Idalia, Southern Colorado volunteer says recovery efforts continue in hardest hit areas

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (KKTV) - As recovery efforts continue in central Florida following Hurricane Idalia, those aiding in that work say the hardest hit areas have a long way to full recovery.

One of those volunteers, Phil Martinez with the Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado, says he believes it’ll be months before things even start to resemble “normal” in communities like Horseshoe Beach and Yankeetown.

“It’s just day after day, you just see folks putting in 15, 16 hour days, going back to their temporary shelter and then coming back and just cleaning up,” Martinez said. “It’s just the devastation that it caused is just tremendous, and it’s going to take months and months and months to get it fully to where they at least have some semblance of a home again.”

From damage like snapped trees to destroyed roofs and walls, to issues with power and food, Martinez says the resilience he’s seen in these communities has been inspiring.

If you’re looking to assist in recovery efforts related to Hurricane Idalia, you can volunteer or donate through the Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school
Hazmat situation in Colorado Springs 9/20/23
Suspicious powder brought to Colorado Springs substation was cocaine
Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal carjacking in the 7400 block of Harvard Avenue on...
Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted
An 11 News employee saw the arrest as it was unfolding on Sept. 19, 2023.
Man accused of trying to kidnap child and exposing himself in downtown Colorado Springs
Fire near El Paso and Fillmore 9/21/23
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs gas station under investigation

Latest News

WATCH: 3 weeks after Hurricane Idalia, Southern Colorado volunteer says recovery efforts continue
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
Colorado Springs road closure for electrical fire repairs expected to last weeks
Police in Colorado Springs asked community members on Thursday to be wary of “sextortion”...
Colorado Springs police warn of ‘sextortion’ scammers impersonating law enforcement
Gusty next few days
Breezy day on Thursday