‘It’s going to be such a long haul’: 3 weeks after Hurricane Idalia, Southern Colorado volunteer says recovery efforts continue in hardest hit areas

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (KKTV) - As recovery efforts continue in central Florida following Hurricane Idalia, those aiding in that work say the hardest hit areas have a long way to full recovery.

One of those volunteers, Phil Martinez with the Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado, says he believes it’ll be months before things even start to resemble “normal” in communities like Horseshoe Beach and Yankeetown.

“It’s just day after day, you just see folks putting in 15, 16 hour days, going back to their temporary shelter and then coming back and just cleaning up,” Martinez said. “It’s just the devastation that it caused is just tremendous, and it’s going to take months and months and months to get it fully to where they at least have some semblance of a home again.”

From damage like snapped trees to destroyed roofs and walls, to issues with power and food, Martinez says the resilience he’s seen in these communities has been inspiring.

If you’re looking to assist in recovery efforts related to Hurricane Idalia, you can volunteer or donate through the Red Cross.

