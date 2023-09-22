Human remains belonging to 2 women found in Colorado Wednesday

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Human remains belonging to two people were found in Colorado on Wednesday.

A news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office shared some details on the case with the public.

“During the weeks of Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, 2023, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office assisted a Kansas law enforcement agency with a missing persons investigation,” a news release from the CBI reads. “On Sept. 20, human remains of two people were found in Kiowa County, south of Eads.The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is conducting an active criminal investigation. An official manner and cause of death will be determined by autopsy. Confirmation of the identities will be determined by the Kiowa County Coroner’s Office.”

According to a news release from Emporia Police in Kansas, two women were reported missing on Sept. 11. The agency is reporting the bodies of Linda Estrada and Amy Ford were located in “rural eastern Colorado.” The CBI did not clarify if these were the remains found on Sept. 20.

