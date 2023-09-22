Downtown Colorado Springs street expected to be closed until October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says they will need to replace a water main in addition to the electrical work that is already been done on Kiowa Street in downtown Colorado Springs. Drivers are already feeling the impact.

“So I had to turn left and take a big loop around which everyone else did so is backed up quite a bit there,” Colorado Springs resident Brecken Shaefer said.,

That is a shared feeling for many drivers in downtown Colorado Springs. Anyone coming in off I-25 must now turn left or right off Kiowa.

“I think it brings challenges for people commuting, especially people coming off the highway to try and get downtown,” Colorado Springs resident John Benson said.

Colorado Springs Utilities is replacing two transformers, one of which was damaged in a fire. Now, while they’re working underground with the water main needing to be replaced they say they don’t know how that will impact the ending date for the project.

“This underground infrastructure is several decades old, so we have to work very systematically and carefully and so it’s hard to give an exact timeline,” Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities said.

While the work could take several more weeks police say it’s best to find an alternate route.

“I think about having to change my route to work and coming up with an alternate strategy because that was it just took a lot of time,” Shaefer said.

Utilities is also encouraging people thinking of visiting downtown this weekend to remember businesses on Kiowa including near where crews are working.

“Please visit them and give them business. We will make sure that we provide a safe path for residents to access those businesses,” Berry said.

