CSU Pueblo opens satellite campus at Pikes Peak State College

Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) and Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) held a grand...
Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) and Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) held a grand opening Friday for a shared space between the two schools on PPSC’s campus that representatives for both schools said will allow students to complete their associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree at one location.(CSU Pueblo / PPSC)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) and Pikes Peak State College (PPSC) held a grand opening Friday for a shared space between the two schools on PPSC’s campus that representatives for both schools said will allow students to complete their associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree at one location.

According to a news release, the agreement between the two schools will allow PPSC students to transfer over to CSU Pueblo more easily. Representatives for the schools said upper level classes will be offered on the satellite campus this fall, allowing students to “seamlessly transfer” to CSU Pueblo while remaining on the Colorado Springs campus.

“We are grateful for our colleagues at Pikes Peak and our team at CSU Pueblo who have collaborated and made this agreement a reality,” CSU Pueblo President Dr. Timothy Mottet said.

