2 injured, lanes closed in response to multi-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

By Lauren Watson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs has multiple lanes of Woodmen Road closed Friday afternoon.

This is near the intersection of Woodmen and Rangewood. The westbound left turn lane and left thru lane blocked, and the eastbound left lane is also blocked. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

According to Colorado Springs police, two people are injured, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of this article’s last

This article will be updated as we learn more.

