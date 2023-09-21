Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Colorado Springs 9/19/23.
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday
Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school
Now hiring graphic.
Amazon is looking to hire more than 5,500 people in Colorado, nearly 1,300 position in Colorado Springs
Hazmat situation in Colorado Springs 9/20/23
Suspicious powder brought to Colorado Springs substation was cocaine
Woodmen Road scene
Colorado Springs man takes plea deal for killing his parents

Latest News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
McCarthy struggles to pass a temporary spending bill to avoid a shutdown as others look at options
On Tuesday, members of the West Family were awoken by their father yelling for help after a...
Arkansas family of 8 ‘counting their blessings’ after surviving a tree falling on home
FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie...
Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement