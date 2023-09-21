Victim stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs; girl arrested for attempted murder

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A girl is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing a male multiple times Wednesday evening.

Police were called to a home on Northridge Place just after 6:30 p.m., where they found the victim with knife wounds on his face and chest. He was rushed to the hospital; his condition has not been released as of Thursday morning.

As officers investigated, they learned the victim and others on scene knew the suspect. Police were given her address, where they later found and arrested her. Detectives have not said what may have led up to the stabbing.

The age of the suspect has not been released, just that she is under 18. The age of the victim has also not been provided.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

