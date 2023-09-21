‘Sitting in a tree...’ Cheyenne Mountain and Denver zoos playing matchmaker with its tree kangaroos!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s two biggest zoos are playing cupid!

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Thursday that its male Matschie’s tree kangaroo, Tristan, was moving an hour up I-25 in hopes of making a love connection with the Denver Zoo’s female tree kangaroo, Matschie.

“With his pointy ears, bulbous pink nose, muscular tail and super soft chocolate-and-caramel-colored fur, how could she resist?” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo joked.

The big move was Wednesday, something the zoo said it had been preparing Tristan for over the last few months.

“We have been working with him on voluntarily entering his crate and staying calm and comfortable in his crate while we move him around. We want to make this move as low stress for Tristan and his keeper teams as possible,” said Amber Callen-Ward, lead keeper in Australia Walkabout at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

With a meet-cute between Tristan and Pearl to follow once he’s settled in.

Tristan (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Both zoos hope sparks will fly -- and a “pouch bundle of joy” will follow. Not only because baby animals are a joyous occasion, but because Matschie’s tree kangaroo are endangered.

“CMZoo and DZ – and Tristan and Pearl – are working together to help protect the existence of the endangered arboreal marsupial species. Only about 2,500 Matschie’s tree kangaroos remain in the wild in their only known habitat: The Huon Peninsula of northeastern Papua New Guinea. Threatened by logging and mining exploration, the Matschie’s tree kangaroo is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservancy of Nature (IUCN),” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said.

“We have high hopes and total faith in our colleagues at Denver Zoo, and although there’s no guarantee Tristan and Pearl will have babies, we owe it to them and their wild counterparts to try,” Callen-Ward added.

Tristan and Pearl -- and perhaps their expanding family? -- can be seen at the Denver Zoo’s new Australia-themed experience, Down Under, which opens next year!

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says it, meanwhile, will be welcoming a new female tree kangaroo in the near future!

Pearl (Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

