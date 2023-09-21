Robber uses note to steal cash from Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man got away with cash after robbing a southeast Colorado Springs business in the middle of the day.

Police say the suspect went into a store in the 3000 block of Astrozon just before 3 p.m. and slid a note to the clerk demanding money. The note claimed he was armed, though the employee later told officers that no weapon was ever seen.

After getting what he came for, the suspect fled the area. The clerk described him as a skinny Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

