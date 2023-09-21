Man suspected of human trafficking in Colorado at a massage parlor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of human trafficking at a massage parlor in Colorado.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) shared details on the case with the public. Authorities are reporting Yuewu Zhao was charged with human trafficking for involuntary servitude.

“Earlier this year, the JCSO received a report of alleged sexual acts that were being performed at a massage parlor in the 16000 block of S. Golden Rd.,” part of a news release from JCSO reads. “The reporting party believed that the masseuse may be a victim of human trafficking. As a result, SIU conducted an investigation into the massage parlor. During execution of a search warrant for the parlor, evidence of illegal sexual acts was discovered. Further investigation uncovered a human trafficking operation in which at least one female masseuse – a Chinese citizen – was coerced into performing labor, including sexual acts, in exchange for the promise of a green card.”

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News wanted to share the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s human trafficking and child exploitation resource page. Click here for more info.

