Man arrested near downtown after allegedly exposing himself to multiple people and trying to kidnap a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The first calls came in just before eight on Tuesday morning. A time when many people are either headed to work -- or are opening their business doors for the day.

“He was coming towards me and I hurried up and locked my door,” the owner of Dainty’s Jamaican Kitchen Dainty Wheaton said.

Wheaton tells 11 News she saw a man trying to get into her restaurant Tuesday morning.

“Then when I lock the door, he stood at the door and he just flashed me,” Wheaton said.

Police say 49-year-old Adam Loehr exposed himself and chased women and children along North Nevada by Acacia Park earlier that same morning. A woman also told police loehr tried to pull her child out of a car.

“The mother was able to chase the perpetrator away and so when officers arrived on scene they contacted her,” senior communications specialist for the Colorado Springs Police Department Caitlin Ford said.

Our crew was on the scene when Loehr was arrested in the parking lot of a tattoo shop named “Freaky’s” Wheaton’s business is next door. She says the frightening moments she experienced.. Have her on edge.

“It was scary and I figured I think he didn’t he thought nobody was here so I don’t know what he was trying to come in for,” Wheaton said.

Wheaton says she is considering increasing security around her restaurants.

“I have to protect myself,” Wheaton said.

