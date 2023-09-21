Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued a parrot from a tree

CSFD rescued a parrot from a tree on Sept. 21, 2023.
CSFD rescued a parrot from a tree on Sept. 21, 2023.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have needed to read this headline twice. Firefighters in Colorado Springs did indeed rescue a parrot from a tree on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m. the department shared the rescue effort with the public on social media giving a shout-out to Truck 4!

“It’s just another day in parrotise,” a post by CSFD on X reads. “The neighborhood parrot, Roslynn, was scared and flew up into a tree out of reach. Truck 4 successfully brought Roslynn back down to be reunited with her family.”

Details on how Roslynn ended up in a tree were not available, but all that matters is she’s back with her family!

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school
Hazmat situation in Colorado Springs 9/20/23
Suspicious powder brought to Colorado Springs substation was cocaine
Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal carjacking in the 7400 block of Harvard Avenue on...
Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted
An 11 News employee saw the arrest as it was unfolding on Sept. 19, 2023.
Man accused of trying to kidnap child and exposing himself in downtown Colorado Springs
Firefighters inside the remnants of the home on Slickrock Drive on Sept. 19, 2023.
Family displaced after 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs neighborhood; neighbors capture devastating moments on camera

Latest News

Parrot rescue!
WATCH: Parrot rescue in Colorado Springs!
Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival 2023.
WATCH: 11 News Morning Anchor Matt Kroschel gets to judge 80 types of chile ahead of the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival
The sun is now setting before 7 p.m. in Colorado Springs...
No more sunsets after 7 in Colorado Springs until March
9/21/23 a deadly hit-and-run crash is under investigation.
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation