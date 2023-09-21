Firefighters in Colorado Springs rescued a parrot from a tree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have needed to read this headline twice. Firefighters in Colorado Springs did indeed rescue a parrot from a tree on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m. the department shared the rescue effort with the public on social media giving a shout-out to Truck 4!

“It’s just another day in parrotise,” a post by CSFD on X reads. “The neighborhood parrot, Roslynn, was scared and flew up into a tree out of reach. Truck 4 successfully brought Roslynn back down to be reunited with her family.”

Details on how Roslynn ended up in a tree were not available, but all that matters is she’s back with her family!

