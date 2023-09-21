Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs gas station under investigation
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire is under investigation in Colorado Springs.
Around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded near El Paso and Fillmore, north of downtown Colorado Springs, to a fire at an abandoned gas station. As of 3:30 a.m., the fire was knocked down.
No injuries are reported. 11 News has a crew on scene working to get updates.
All of westbound Fillmore is shut down at North Arcadia Street. We will update this article as we learn more.
