Deadly hit and run under investigation in Colorado Springs

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:33 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly hit and run is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Fountain and Murray. Police say a woman was found dead at the intersection with no car on scene. Police have not yet released a vehicle description.

This is being investigated as a hit and run. Eastbound Fountain is currently closed at Murray.

We will update this article as we learn more.

