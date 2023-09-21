Deadly hit and run under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly hit and run is under investigation in Colorado Springs.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Fountain and Murray. Police say a woman was found dead at the intersection with no car on scene. Police have not yet released a vehicle description.

This is being investigated as a hit and run. Eastbound Fountain is currently closed at Murray.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Eastbound E Fountain Blvd is currently shut down at S Murray Blvd due to a traffic accident. Please avoid the area and drive safe. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.