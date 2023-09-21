Colorado Springs police warn of ‘sextortion’ scammers impersonating law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs asked community members on Thursday to be wary of “sextortion” scammers impersonating law enforcement officers working with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

Police said victims of sextortion are often interacting with someone they met online and that eventually leads to sharing an explicit image with someone they thought they knew or trusted. The victim in these scams is then told to remove themselves from that situation, they must send money, a money order or a gift card to an address of the scammer.

Police said a variety of names of local law enforcement officers, including ICAC detectives, have been used in these scams, and the scammers claim to work locally or from various agencies nationwide.

According to Colorado Springs police, some of the common tactics used by predators in these cases are the following:

Developing a false rapport with the victim.

Secretly recording explicit videos and messages during chats.

Using multiple identities to contact the child.

Pretending to be younger or a member of the opposite sex.

Hacking accounts to steal sexual images.

Threatening to commit suicide if the victim refuses to send images.

Visiting public social media profiles to find out more about the victim, including accessing the victim’s friend list and searching for other personal information that may harm the victim’s reputation.

Police said that if you or someone you know has been a victim, you should report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

