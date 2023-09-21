Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 21, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs today reach the 70s and 80s for many. We are sunny today too. Friday will remain dry with 70s and 80s again. We’ll feel a breeze around, which will elevate our fire danger.

WEEKEND: We are dry this weekend with 70s for many! The Chile & Frijoles Festival will be dry and pleasant.

NEXT WEEK: We hold onto the 70s and 80s with continued dry time next week... No major changes for now.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.