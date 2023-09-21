Checking in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center Sept. 21, 2023, latest Colorado Springs forecast

By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Play the video at the top of this article as we check in with the 11 Breaking Weather Center at about 10:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here for the latest forecast.

DOWNLOAD THE 11 BREAKING WEATHER APP:

Android users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

iPhone/Apple users: Click here to download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

LATEST WRITTEN FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Highs today reach the 70s and 80s for many. We are sunny today too. Friday will remain dry with 70s and 80s again. We’ll feel a breeze around, which will elevate our fire danger.

WEEKEND: We are dry this weekend with 70s for many! The Chile & Frijoles Festival will be dry and pleasant.

NEXT WEEK: We hold onto the 70s and 80s with continued dry time next week... No major changes for now.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone graphic at a school (Generic)
Cell phones banned for students at a Colorado Springs high school
Hazmat situation in Colorado Springs 9/20/23
Suspicious powder brought to Colorado Springs substation was cocaine
Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a fatal carjacking in the 7400 block of Harvard Avenue on...
Driver shot and killed during Denver carjacking; 4 suspects wanted
An 11 News employee saw the arrest as it was unfolding on Sept. 19, 2023.
Man accused of trying to kidnap child and exposing himself in downtown Colorado Springs
Firefighters inside the remnants of the home on Slickrock Drive on Sept. 19, 2023.
Family displaced after 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs neighborhood; neighbors capture devastating moments on camera

Latest News

COVID cases are on the rise again, which is why getting this booster is important. What you...
WATCH: What to know about the new COVID boosters
Tristan and Pearl, sitting in a tree! (Tristan is on the left and Pearl is on the right)
‘Sitting in a tree...’ Cheyenne Mountain and Denver zoos playing matchmaker with its tree kangaroos!
9.21.23
Nice Thursday ahead
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Victim stabbed multiple times in Colorado Springs; girl arrested for attempted murder