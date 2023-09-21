2 children die in Colorado house fire

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Two children died following a house fire in Colorado Wednesday night.

11 News partner CBS Colorado is reporting one of the victims was 2 years old and the other was 9.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) is reporting they were called to the home in the 2800 block of S. Oakland Circle at about 11:30 that night. The neighborhood is just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir. Nine people were in the home at the time of the fire.

“Three of the victims were in urgent condition and six were transported in critical condition,” part of a social media post by Aurora Fire Rescue reads. “The fire took the lives of two of the victims. Due to the large number of occupants, support from multiple AFR units were called on-scene, leading to the second-alarm assignment. AFR crews quickly accessed the victims and removed them from the building. The fire was quickly brought under control and searches for any other trapped parties were completed. A dog was located and safely rescued.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.