‘Suspicious’ powder taken to a Colorado Springs Police substation Wednesday, working hazmat situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs Police Department substation was closed on Wednesday for a possible hazmat situation.

At about 10:15 a.m. CSPD announced on social media a package with “suspicious powder inside” was turned in by a citizen at the Falcon Substation. The substation is on the north side of the city off N. Academy Boulevard to the east of I-25.

“Goddard Street is closed from Kelley Johnson Ave to the Falcon Substation Parking Lot. Please avoid the area,” police posted to social media.

The last time this article was updated, CSFD was treating the situation as a “working hazmat” incident.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.