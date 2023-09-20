Statewide ‘Medina Alert’ issued after hit-and-run driver injures motorcyclist in Denver crash

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide alert for the driver of a red pickup who hit a motorcycle rider and fled the scene.

The rider was seriously hurt in the collision, which happened just after 10:20 Tuesday night at the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and Yale Avenue in Denver. The intersection is at the northeastern corner of Bear Creek Greenbelt Park.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup with Colorado license plate JQE032. It’s unknown what direction the driver sped off in. Anyone with knowledge that can help in the investigation is urged to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911 right away.

