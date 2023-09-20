Springs Rescue Mission opens new kennel for pets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local homeless resource campus is working to keep individuals experiencing homelessness with man’s best friend.

11 News took a tour of the Springs Rescue Mission’s new pet kennel, which just opened in August. Pet kenneling at the SRM began in 2014, but they outgrew that space. SRM says kennels like theirs are rare across the nation.

“If they have a pet, that is their best friend, and there are many shelters across the nation that won’t allow pets into the shelter, therefore the individual stays outside,” said Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.

The kennel can house nearly 50 pets, and averages about 20-25 pets every evening. SRM says that number tends to go up as the temperatures drop.

“We do everything we can to remove any barrier from people seeking services. On those cold nights, people can know that individuals with pets, don’t have to make that difficult decision to stay outside with their pet. They can come to the rescue mission, find shelter themselves and shelter for their pets,” said Williams.

According to Pets of the Homeless, up to 10% of those experiencing homelessness have cats or dogs.

